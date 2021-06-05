NFL, MLB, CFL stats



Komets Throttle Grizzlies on Friday Night

June 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release


West Valley City, Utah - The Fort Wayne Komets defeated the Utah Grizzlies 9-1 on Friday night at Maverik Center.

Zach Pochiro had 2 goals and 3 assists for Fort Wayne. Stephen Harper had 1 goal and 3 assists and Brandon Hawkins added 2 goals and 1 assist. The Komets scored 3 goals in the first period, 4 goals in the second period and 2 in the third. Matthew Boucher scored Utah's lone goal 9:09 into the third period. Boucher leads the team with 24 goals on the season.

Tomorrow night is the final game of the regular season and last game of the 3 game set. Fan appreciation weekend continues on Saturday night. Face-off is at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

