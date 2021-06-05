Game Day Preview: First Place Americans, Host Last Place Rapid City

Allen Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), face the Rapid City Rush this evening in the final game of a two-game series. Allen enters tonight's game on a five-game winning streak. The Americans will open the Kelly Cup Playoffs on Tuesday night at home.

ALLEN AMERICANS TODAY:

PREGAME SHOW: 6:50 PM CST

PUCK DROP: 7:05 PM CST

Playoff Bound: The Allen Americans are 10-5-0 against the Rapid City Rush this season. The Americans have won five in a row in the season series. Allen swept Rapid City last weekend in South Dakota. The Americans are 4-2-0 against Rapid City at Allen Event Center this year. This is the final weekend of the regular season. The Americans are 30-12-1-0 over the last five years against Rapid City. The Americans will face an opponent TBD. Rapid City is in last place in the Western Conference and playing their final game of the season.

About Last Game: The Americans dominated the Rapid City Rush from the opening puck drop building a 5-0 lead into the second period. C.J. Motte was spectacular in goal stopping 28 shots. Corey Mackin had a goal and an assist in the Americans victory. The Americans shut down the Rush power play, they were 0 for 3. The Americans were 1 for 3 with the man advantage. Scott Conway had the Americans power play goal. Each team had 13 penalty minutes. Scott Conway led Allen with 5 shots on goal.

ECHL Player of the Month: Les Lancaster was named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month this week. Lancaster led all players in points in May with 19 (10 goals and 9 assists). In those five goals scored, five were power play goals with two game winning goals. Lancaster also had his first professional hat trick during the month.

All ECHL Team: The Allen Americans had two players named to the All-ECHL Teams this week. Les Lancaster was named to the All-ECHL First Team, while Matt Register takes a spot on the All-ECHL Second Team. Lancaster leads all defensemen in goals with 26. Matt Register leads all defensemen in assists with 47.

Comparing Allen and Rapid City

Allen Americans:

Home: 25-7-2-1

Away: 19-16-1-0

Overall: 44-23-3-1

Last 10: 7-2-1-0

Allen Americans Team Leaders:

Points: Les Lancaster, 62

Goals: Corey Mackin 29

Assists: Matt Register, 47

+/-: Joshua Lammon, +18

PIM: Zane Franklin, 125

Rapid City Rush:

Home: 18-15-1-1

Away: 14-18-2-0

Overall: 32-34-3-1

Last 10: 3-7-0-0

Rapid City Rush Team Leaders:

Points: Peter Quenneville, 68

Goals: Peter Quenneville, 28

Assists: Peter Quenneville, 40

+/-: Johnny Coughlin, +7

PIM: Cedric Montminy, 75

