Blades Need One Point for Brabham Cup

June 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (41-19-5-3) pursue the 2020-21 Brabham Cup tonight on the road against the Orlando Solar Bears (36-27-6-1). Florida only needs one point out of tonight to secure the regular season ECHL title. This evening's contest will also wrap up the regular season for both Florida and Orlando as the 27th and final meeting of the two clubs in the 2020-21 campaign. The Everblades are 16-8-1-1 in the season series against the Solar Bears.

Last Time Out: Florida fell 2-1 in overtime to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits last night at Hertz Arena. Matt Bradley put Greenville on the board in the first period, and then John McCarron scored in the middle frame for Florida to tie the game at 1-1. Matt Strome netted the game-winner in overtime for the Swamp Rabbits.

Last Time Out Against Orlando: The Everblades fell to the Solar Bears 3-2 in overtime on Sunday, May 30. Trailing 1-0 in the second period, Blake Winiecki scored his 19th goal of the season to tie the game. Later in the third, Myles Powell gave Florida a 2-1 lead after redirecting a Joe Pendenza pass. Orlando's Tristin Langan eventually tied the game with only a minute left in regulation, and then Matthew Spencer scored the overtime winner to seal a 3-2 win for the Solar Bears.

Scouting the Solar Bears: After a 5-1 loss to the Jacksonville Icemen last night, Orlando was eliminated from playoff contention. The Bears feature the ECHL's leading scorer with Aaron Luchuk and his 74 points (28g-46a). Tristin Langan pulls in tied for fifth in scoring with 62 points (28g-34a). Both Luchuk and Langan have played in every game of the season up until tonight and are two of only four players in the league with 71 appearances.

Brabham Cup Within Reach: With an Everblades win, an Everblades overtime/shootout loss, or if the Allen Americans lose, Florida would claim its fourth Brabham Cup in franchise history. The trophy, handed out to the team with the most points (or best points percentage as is the case this year) in the regular season, was last claimed by the Everblades during the 2017-18 season when Coach Brad Ralph's squad amassed a 53-13-6 record and earned 112 points. Florida also took home the Brabham Cup in 2008-09 under Malcolm Cameron and in the 1999-00 season under Bob Ferguson. Ralph would be the only Everblades coach to have won the award twice, and John McCarron, Logan Roe, Blake Winiecki, and Kyle Neuber would be the only two Everblades players to have appeared on two Brabham Cup-winning teams.

###

WHO: Florida Everblades at Orlando Solar Bears

WHERE: Amway Center - Orlando, Fla.

WHEN: Saturday, June 5 at 7:00 p.m.

BROADCAST: Watch every Florida Everblades game on FloHockey.TV. Listen to the exciting game action on ESPN Southwest Florida on 770 AM, 101.5 FM, 104.3 FM and online at https://espnswfl.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.