Thunder Closes Regular Season with Loss in KC
June 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - Kansas City scored four unanswered goals in the second period and skated away with a 5-2 win over Wichita on Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena.Â
Gordie Green and Matteo Gennaro scored for the Thunder with assists going to Spencer Dorowicz, Dean Stewart and Garrett Schmitz.
Kansas City got the scoring started early in the first as Brodie Reid found the net at 2:32. Giorgio Estephan made a terrific pass through the slot to Reid and he buried a one-timer past Evan Weninger.
At 11:15, Green tied the game at one with his eighth of the year. He found a rebound off a shot from Dorowicz at the left post and put home a backhand. Gennaro gave Wichita its first lead at 15:43 as Schmitz found him in front of the net for his 26th of the year.
Late in the frame, the game turned when Schmitz and Ryan White got into a post-whistle altercation near the front of the Kansas City net. White and Schmitz were both assessed a two-minute minor and a 10-minute misconduct.
Kansas City took advantage in the second as Lane Scheidl scored at 1:32 to tie the game at two. Estephan found the net for the eventual game-winner at 12:40 to make it a 3-2 game. Less than a minute later, Reid scored his second of the game and 25th of the year to make it 4-2. Marcus Crawford tacked on one more on the power play at 16:33 to make it 5-2. The Mavericks outshot the Thunder 23-2 in the period and took a three-goal lead into the final frame.
Matt Greenfield held the fort down the stretch, stopping 14 shots in the third and made 32 saves in the game. Wichita went 0-for-5 on the man advantage while Kansas City was 1-for-6.
White led all players with 16 penalty minutes. Gennaro has goals in two of his last three games and points in three of his last four.Â
Wichita will open the postseason on Tuesday night against the Fort Wayne Komets starting at 7:05 p.m.
