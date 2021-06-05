Florida Claims Brabham Cup with Win over Orlando

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (42-19-5-3) topped the Orlando Solar Bears (36-29-6-1) 4-3 on Saturday night to claim Florida's fourth Brabham Cup. Alex Kile led the way for the Everblades with two goals, an assist, and a fighting major.

FIRST STAR: Anthony Repaci (ORL) - three goals, +3, 11 shots

SECOND STAR: Alex Kile (FLA) - two goals, one assist, +2, four shots

THIRD STAR: Logan Roe (FLA) - one goal, one assist, +2, one shot

Orlando led off the scoring in the first period when Nikita Pavlychev found Anthony Repaci in the low slot for a quick one-timer (10:30).

Alex Kile answered back for Florida a few minutes later when he banked the puck off of Orlando goaltender Michael Lackey and into the net (11:48).

Late in the first period, Everblades defenseman Zach Berzolla was assessed a major penalty and a game misconduct for charging Orlando's Jerry D'Amigo. Florida killed off all five minutes of the major that bled over into the second frame.

After the kill, the Blades gained momentum on a power play of their own, and Logan Roe buried a wrist shot to give Florida a 2-1 advantage (5:38).

Just over six minutes after Roe's tally, Alex Kile skated across the high slot and picked the top right corner on Lackey to extend the Everblades' lead to 3-1 (11:47).

Luke Nogard found the back of the net just over two minutes later when he unleashed a drive from the right circle on a Florida three-on-one (13:57).

Anthony Repaci attempted to lead Orlando's comeback in the third period with his second and third goals of the night (3:40, 19:52). Repaci became only the second Florida opponent to record a hat trick this season. The Solar Bears' rally eventually fell short, and the Blades claimed the Brabham Cup with a 4-3 win. Florida has now won the Brabham Cup, the award for the team best regular season record in the ECHL, four times in franchise history.

The Florida Everblades will meet the South Carolina Stingrays for Game 1 of the opening round of the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs on Monday, June 7 at 7:05 p.m.. The first two games of the series will take place in South Carolina, while Games 3, 4, and 5 will be played at Hertz Arena.

