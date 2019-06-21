Rennie Rolls, Mets Lead All the Way in 5-1 Win at Florida

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets enjoyed a wire-to-wire 5-1 victory over the Florida Fire Frogs on Friday at Osceola County Stadium.

Jacob Zanon hit a solo home run as the second batter of the game and the Mets never looked back.

Starting pitcher Luc Rennie cruised for 6.1 innings. He gave up eight hits but only surrendered one run. He walked one and struck out four while throwing a remarkable 60 of his 83 pitches for strikes.

Zanon struck again in the third inning when his ground ball to second baseman Brett Langhorne took a bad hop over Langhorne's head into right field for a two-run single that put the Mets up 3-0.

Andrew Moritz got the Fire Frogs on the board with a RBI double in the fifth.

The Mets scored the final two runs. In the sixth inning they put on a double steal with Manny Rodriguez scoring from third base as Edgardo Fermin successfully stole second base.

Jeremy Vasquez scored on a wild pitch in the seventh to make it 5-1.

Mets relievers Carlos Hernandez and Ezequiel Zabaleta combined to retire all eight batters they faced to finish out the game.

The Mets pounded out 13 hits. Zanon, Vasquez, Rodriguez, Fermin and Dan Rizzie all had two hits apiece.

Fermin and Cody Bohanek hit doubles. Vasquez, Rodriguez and Rizzie reached base three times. Zanon's home run was his sixth of the season. He had three RBI.

Hayden Deal, who entered the game with the FSL's third lowest ERA at 1.88, took the loss for the Fire Frogs. The Mets tagged him for 10 hits and three earned runs over 5.2 innings.

The Mets (4-1, 36-35) and Fire Frogs (2-3, 27-44) play the third game of their series at Osceola County Stadium on Saturday at 6 p.m.

