Jupiter Remains Undefeated After 11-Inning Thriller

The Jupiter Hammerheads improve to a perfect 3-0 for the second half with an 11-inning, 8-7 victory over the Ft. Myers Miracle on Thursday night.

Trevor Rogers threw a solid start, allowing only three hits over five innings and no earned runs, dropping his ERA to a sub-three 2.79.

The Hammerheads had to come back from a home run by the Miracle in the 3rd that put three unearned runs on the board, but they slowly ticked away at the deficit.

Jupiter immediately felt the impact of Jerar Encarnacion, who played in his first game as a Hammerhead since coming from Clinton, where he was batting 0.298 with 43 RBI and 10 homeruns. In his second Hammerhead at-bat, the Midwest League All-Star hit a solo homerun in the 4th, proving his offensive ability carries over to the Advanced-A level.

A sac-fly RBI from Bryson Brigman in the 3rd and RBI double from Nick Fortes in the 6th inched the Hammerheads closer, making the score 5-3, Fort Myers after six.

Will Stewart came in for a long f relief stent. Usually a starter, Stewart had a tough time in his first inning out, walking two and allowing three hits and two runs. But the lefty settled in for the next four innings and finished with just those two earned runs and two walks from the sixth on his line.

Ninth inning heroics kept the game alive for the Hammerheads. With two walks, three wild pitches, a single from Jhonny Santos, an RBI single from Victor Victor Mesa and a RBI forceout off the bat of Brigman, the Hammerheads tied the game up, 5-5.

In extra innings, quick RBIs from the Miracle and then Hammerheads, courtesy of a double from Angel Reyes, kept the game tied at 7-all.

Fort Myers scored another run in the top of the 11th, but Jupiter one-upped them with two runs. Gunnar Schubert outran Miracle fielders for a close RBI-single and Fortes closed the game with an RBI sac fly to keep the Hammerheads undefeated.

Vincenzo Aiello's eleventh inning, 1-hit close gave him the win, making him 3-2 on the season.

The Hammerheads play the second game of their four-game series against the Miracle tomorrow at 6:30pm at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. For tickets, go to jupiterhammerheads.com/tickets.

