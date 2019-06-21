Dunedin Looks to Bounce Back from Yesterday's Loss

ABOUT YESTERDAY: Palm Beach defeated the Dunedin Blue Jays by the 5-4 final in game one of the four game set. Palm Beach struck first with a run in the top of the third off Lars Nootbaar's solo homerun. The Blue Jays answered in the bottom of the frame when Cal Stevenson hit a seeing eye single through the hole on the right side to tie the game at one apiece. In the top of the fifth, Nick Dunn drilled a solo shot over the right field wall to give the Cardinals the lead back. Dunedin tied and took the lead in the home half of the fifth on Demi Orimoloye's homerun and Jesus Navarro's flare single. In the top of the sixth, Luis Montano tied the game with a sacrifice fly to left. Luken Baker untied the game in the seventh with a bullet single to left to give Palm Beach the lead for the final time in the game. RHP Ben Yokley walked the tight rope in the bottom of the ninth, but shut the Dunedin offense down for a final time and notch his fourth save of the season. RHP Ronnie Williams secured the victory out of the Cardinals bullpen after tossing two scoreless innings.

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Blue Jays take on the Palm Beach Cardinals to town for the second time in 2019. Tonight's matchup is the fourth game in an abbreviated six game homestand to open up the second half of play in the Florida State League. Since 2014, Dunedin has posted a 22-18 winning record, including winning two of the last three season series against the Advanced-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals. The two clubs will play a four game set in Jupiter, FL. on the weekend on July 25th. Dunedin comes into tonight's game having won five of seven, eight of 11, and 14 of 20 dating back to May 28th.

VIEW FROM THE TOP: Dunedin comes in having won five of seven, eight of 11, and 14 of their last 20 games dating back to May 28th. After Wednesday's postponment and Clearwater's win, the Blue Jays dropped down to second place for the first time all season. The Blue Jays spent a total of 67 games and 76 days in first place in the FSL North Division. Dating back to 2005, it marks the most games and the longest amount of days in a row the D-Jays have occupied the top spot in their division. In the last 30 days dating back to May 21st, the Blue Jays have been issued the most walks (98), scored the second most runs (126), banged out the second highest amount of hits (209), and produced the second best batting average (.269). When the Blue Jays woke up this morning, they are holders of the best winning perecentage in all of the FSL for the first time since May of 2016, and the best overall winning percentage up and down the entire Toronto Organization at .618.

WINNING PORTFOLIO: Dunedin has compiled a winning resume in the past few campaigns. The Blue Jays come into tonight's game with the the most wins in the league (42), and the highest winning percentage (.618). The Blue Jays 42 wins are the third highest amount in all of Advanced-A Baseball. Dunedin has posted an impressive winning portfolio since 2012:

* PLAYOFF APPEARENCES: Five-Most in the League.

* WINS: 538-Second Most in the Florida State League.

* First ever FSL Championship (2017) in franchise history.

