Stone Crabs Game Notes - Fri, June 21 vs Lakeland

After a 4-0 win over Lakeland on Thursday, the Stone Crabs and Flying Tigers return to Charlotte Sports Park for a 6:30 p.m. start Friday.

RHP Justin Marsden will open for RHP Stephen Woods Jr., while LHP Tarik Skubal takes the ball for Lakeland.

Coverage of the game starts at 6:15 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

STONE CRABS SHUT OUT TIGERS 4-0

For the third straight night, the Charlotte Stone Crabs' pitching staff turned in a shutout. On Thursday, it was the local product Shane McClanahan to spin 6.1 scoreless frames, striking out seven while allowing only three hits. Jhonleider Salinas did the rest, going 2.2 innings to earn the save.

STARTING STRONG

The Stone Crabs' starting rotation has been phenomenal over the last 15 games:

W-L ERA K/9 H/9 BB/9

Before May 31 28-27 3.31 6.8 8.3 3.4

Since May 31 5-Oct 1.77 10.2 6.3 2.3

HALFWAY HOME

With Wednesday's game marking the statistical halfway point of the 2019 season, the following players are on pace to threaten records in Stone Crabs single-season history:

Jim Haley: 1st in RBI (84), 1st in hits (150)

Garrett Whitley: 2nd in BB (66)

Vidal Brujan: 1st in SB (44)

TAMING THE TIGERS

The Stone Crabs welcome in the Lakeland Flying Tigers for a four-game series Thursday. Charlotte swept a four-game set from Lakeland in late April, sending them on their current stretch of 32-19 over their last 50 games.The Flying Tigers were just swept in Port St. Lucie and have the third worst overall record in the league (29-40).

RUNNING WILD

The Stone Crabs stole four more bases in the first half finale against Bradenton. They've held a major advantage in the running game all season long:

SB ATT SB%

Stone Crabs 89 123 72.40%

Opponent 37 51 72.50%

ANEMIC APRIL, MARVELOUS MAY

After going 11-14 in April, the Stone Crabs enjoyed a tremendous offensive turnaround ever since:

W-L R/G XBH/G AVG OPS

April 14-Nov 3.1 2 0.232 0.623

May 17-12 5.1 2.7 0.257 0.727

June 6-Oct 4.7 2.2 0.272 0.707

June Leaders:

Carl Chester: .362 AVG, 5 BB, 7 RBI in 13 G

R. Hernandez: 6 XBH, .893 OPS in 14 G

CLUTCH IS KEY

The Stone Crabs' success in 2019 has been strongly tied to their ability to hit in the clutch.

w/RISP AVG SLG W-L

First 19 Games 0.193 0.255 13-Jun

Since 0.254 0.412 32-19

HERNANDEZ HEATING UP

Rays catching prospect Ronaldo Hernandez was named the FSL Player of the Week Monday. The Colombia native has been hitting much better since May 7:

Games AVG XBH RBI OPS

First 16 0.188 2 9 0.459

Last 34 0.328 15 22 0.873

CLAW POINTS

Wednesday's starter Joe Ryan leads the Tampa Bay organization in strikeouts (98)...The Stone Crabs won 40 games in the second half for the first time ever in 2018...The 2019 team must go 40-33 to finish with the 2nd best record in franchise history.

