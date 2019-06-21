Clearwater Creeps Past Daytona, 3-2

CLEARWATER, Fla. - CF Stuart Fairchild continued his offensive assault with a home run and two runs driven in, but the Clearwater Threshers squeaked past the Daytona Tortugas, 3-2, on Friday night at Spectrum Field.

A tie game at one heading to the bottom of the fourth, the Threshers (4-1, 40-31) put the first two men on to begin the inning courtesy of a single and a hit-by-pitch. Following a sacrifice bunt that advanced the runners to second and third, 2B Dalton Guthrie (2-3, RBI, BB) gave Clearwater a 2-1 lead with a run-producing ground out to second. SS Nick Maton (2-3, RBI, 2 BB) then added an RBI single that deflected off the first baseman's mitt to put the Threshers ahead by two, 3-1.

Fairchild (2-3, R, HR, 2 RBI, BB) tried his best to assist in the comeback effort. The Seattle, Wash. native ripped a 1-0 pitch over the left-field fence for a solo home run to lead off the top of the sixth. The clout - his sixth of the season - trimmed Daytona's (2-3, 37-33) deficit to a measly tally, 3-2.

That was as close as the 'Tugas would get from that point on. In the top of the ninth, C Mark Kolozsvary (2-4, 2 SO) picked up a two-out single to keep the game going. PH Bruce Yari (0-1) then came up to pinch-hit and ripped a liner into right-center. Clearwater RF Jhailyn Ortiz made a tremendous head-long diving grab in the gap to rob the 24-year-old of a potential game-tying hit and seal the win for the home squad.

Daytona initially snagged a 1-0 advantage in the top of the first. DH Scooter Gennett (1-4, R, 2B, SO) scalded a double down the right-field line and came across to score one pitch later on a single to left by Fairchild.

The Threshers knotted it at one in the bottom of the second. A walk and a single began the frame to put runners at first and third. Later in the inning, a wild pitch enabled C Rodolfo Durán (0-3, R, BB, SO) to score from third.

LHP Ethan Evanko (6.0 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 6 SO) was solid for Clearwater, tossing six quality innings to collect his fourth win of the season. RHP Grant Dyer (1.2 IP, H, SO) entered in the eighth and recorded the final five outs to collect his fifth save.

It was a rocky return to the Florida State League for Daytona's RHP Jared Solomon (3.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO). The 22-year-old walked four over 3.2 innings and suffered his second defeat in the circuit.

The Tortugas will try to and enact revenge on Saturday, as RHP Wendolyn Bautista (0-1, 2.33 ERA) is expected to make his second FSL start of the year. Clearwater has not announced its starter for the contest yet.

