Marauders Celebrate Heroes Weekend at LECOM Park

June 21, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Bradenton Marauders News Release





BRADENTON, FL - The Bradenton Marauders continue their four game series this weekend against the Tampa Tarpons by kicking off Heroes Weekend at LECOM Park featuring Military Appreciation Night, First Responders Night and a score of other exciting promotions at the ballpark!

Friday night's contest features Military Appreciation Night presented by Sam Adams. A Military Heroes card set will be given away to the first 500 fans in attendance promoting 20 local Military Heroes who will be honored on the field before the game. Beginning Friday night, all military and first responders will receive 30% off regularly priced infield box and reserve seats through Govx throughout the rest of the 2019 season.

On Saturday night, the Marauders will welcome in First Responders Night featuring a pre-game Battle of the Badges softball game between the Manatee County Sherriff's Office and the Bradenton Police Department. Saturday's contest also features My Suncoast Bark in the Park #3 sponsored by ABC 7 with a K9 demonstration on the field before the game. There will also be a Touch-a-Truck exhibit on the Fan Plaza featuring various First Responder vehicles. The LECOM Park Clubhouse Store will be offering a 15% discount on all merchandise Friday and Saturday with a valid Military or First Responder ID.

Sunday's series finale is Family Fun Sunday presented by Mosaic with kids 12 and under getting the opportunity to run the bases on the field after the game and will also a feature a special kids concession stand as well as a prize wheel on the concourse!

The LECOM Park box office hours are Tuesday-Friday non-gamedays from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. On gamedays the box office will be open on weekdays from 10:00 a.m. until the end of the game and on Saturdays from 4:00 until the end of the game. The box office will open two hours prior to Sunday games and 10:30 a.m. games. For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031 or visit www.BradentonMarauders.com.

