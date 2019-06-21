Rennie Recharges Mets, 5-1

KISSIMMEE, FLA.: The St. Lucie Mets grabbed a 5-1 win from the Florida Fire Frogs on Friday night at Osceola County Stadium behind the arm of RHP Luc Rennie, who earned his third win of the season in four tries against the Fire Frogs.

Rennie (5-2) tossed 6 and 1/3's solid innings, surrendering a run on eight hits with a walk and four punchouts.

Jacob Zanon gave Rennie run support early, swatting a solo homer off LHP Hayden Deal to move St. Lucie into the lead, 1-0. Zanon's two-run bad hop single over the head of Florida second baseman Brett Langhorne expanded the Mets advantage to 3-0 in the third.

Zanon went 2-5 on the night. Jeremy Vasquez, Dan Rizzie, and Manny Rodriguez joined him with two-hit nights, all of them climbing aboard three times as part of a 13-hit outburst. Edgardo Fermin doubled and singled for St. Lucie in four at-bats.

Deal (3-5) came an out short of earning his 10th quality start of the season, hurling 5 and 2/3's stanzas, giving up ten hits, three earned runs, a walk, and fanning six while taking the loss.

Andrew Moritz continued to hit the baseball well in his second game with Florida. He notched hits in his first three plate appearances, including an RBI double in the fifth that scored fellow newcomer Logan Brown to cut St. Lucie's lead to 3-1.

Brown reached base twice, going 1-3 on the evening with a run. Trey Harris moved his hitting streak to four with a knock in the fourth.

The Mets manufactured single tallies in the sixth and seventh to add important insurance versus RHP Brooks Wilson. A Fermin steal of second base brought in Rodriguez to bump it to 4-1 St. Lucie. A wild pitch during Rizzie's plate appearance forced in Vasquez.

Wilson gave up three hits, two runs, three walks, and collected two Ks over four outs. RHP Brandon White faced the minimum in his two innings of work.

RHP Carlos Hernandez retired all five he faced out of the Mets bullpen. Ezequiel Zabaleta was put in to get the final three outs in a non-save situation.

