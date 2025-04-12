Relievers Strike out 13 in Road Loss

DAYTON, Ohio - TinCaps relievers struck out 13 batters, but Fort Wayne lost to the Dayton Dragons (Reds affiliate), 6-0, on Saturday afternoon at Day Air Ballpark.

Offensively, Fort Wayne (4-4) finished 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position. Top Padres prospect Leo De Vries recorded one of the team's three hits, while center fielder Nerwilian Cedeño had the squad's only extra-base hit with a double. First baseman Jack Costello had the other knock.

Dayton (3-5) raced out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning. TinCaps pitchers held the Dragons in check after that, though the home team ultimately added a pair of insurance runs in the sixth.

Out of the bullpen, Tyler Morgan retired all 10 hitters he faced, striking out seven. Luis Germán (1 2/3 innings) and Josh Mallitz (1 inning) also turned in scoreless appearances.

The 'Caps had entered the game with the lowest ERA out of all 120 teams in Minor League Baseball.

Next Game: Sunday, April 13 @ Dayton (1:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Eric Yost

- Dragons Probable Starter: RHP Gabriel Aguilera

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

