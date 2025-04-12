Loons Seven Run Seventh Earns 12-6 Win in Marathon Matinee

April 12, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







LANSING, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (4-4) were held to three runs through the first six innings but would stamp seven in the seventh and take down the Lansing Lugnuts (3-5) 12-6 on a sunny 52-degree Saturday afternoon at Jackson® Field™.

- In the top of the seventh, Great Lakes would bat 12 times, scoring seven runs on six hits. Nelson Quiroz, who drove in two of the first three for the Loons, put them on top with a two-run single to center field to make it 8-6 Loons. They erased a three-run deficit.

- A Jordan Thompson two-run double, Kole Myers RBI double and Zyhir Hope two-run single amassed the other five runs. Thompson and Hope's first hits of the game. Lansing's Garrett Irvin would be replaced mid-inning, but five runs went on his line.

- Lansing tallied the first four runs of the game. Off six hits, the Lugnuts strung together three in a row. The inning started with a Rodney Green Jr. homer, his third of the series, and notched on his 22nd birthday. Loons starter Payton Martin lasted 2.1 innings.

- Great Lakes responded with the next three runs, an RBI double by Quiroz in the second and an RBI single in the third.

- Kendall George produced a sacrifice fly to center in the third inning with the bases loaded. Seven of the Loons runs were delivered with bases-loaded opportunities. The last two runs were driven in by a Joe Vetrano two-run double with the bases juiced.

- Cam Day earned the win, pitching the fifth through eighth. Lansing left on five with Day allowing three hits and one run.

- Josue De Paula and Kole Myers each walked three times, and Great Lakes had 11 walks.

Rounding Things Out

The game took three hours and 41 minutes, the longest Loons nine-inning affair since May 28th, 2022. The three-hour and 43-minute contest was a 13-10 win against the South Bend Cubs at Four Winds Field.

Up Next

The Loons and Lugnuts wrap up their six-game series tomorrow Sunday, April 13th. A Loons win and they take the series. The first pitch is at 1:05 pm.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.