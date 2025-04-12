Knapczyk's Walk-Off RBI Single, Devers' Historic Day Give Captains 10-Inning Win over Whitecaps

EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the fifth game of a scheduled six-game set, the Lake County Captains (5-3) defeated the West Michigan Whitecaps (5-3) by a final score of 5-4 in 10 innings at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

Led by a four-hit, four-RBI afternoon from SS Jose Devers, a walk-off RBI single by 2B Christian Knapczyk gave Lake County its first extra-inning and walk-off win of 2025.

Devers got the scoring started in the bottom of the third inning, scorching an opposite-field solo home run to give the Captains a 1-0 lead. This marked his third home run of the season, which ties him for the Midwest League lead with Lake County teammate Ralphy Velazquez, MLB Pipeline 's No. 5 Cleveland prospect, and Lansing's Rodney Green Jr.

An inning later, Devers hit a two-run double into left field to extend the Captains' lead to 3-0, giving him three hits and three RBI just four innings into the contest.

Lake County LHP Jackson Humphries (ND), MLB Pipeline 's No. 17 Cleveland prospect, exited the game after four innings of scoreless, one-hit baseball in his High-A home debut. The 20-year-old left-hander threw six strikeouts to just one walk in 63 pitches (38 strikes).

In the top of the sixth, West Michigan CF Brett Callahan put the Whitecaps on the board with a two-out RBI single in the top of the sixth inning. But the Captains answered in the home half of the frame when Devers notched his fourth and final RBI of the contest with a two-out RBI single.

But West Michigan would rally to tie the game with three unanswered runs across the seventh and eighth innings.

Whitecaps RF Seth Stephenson grounded into a force out to bring home a run in the top of the seventh, while an RBI groundout from 1B Andrew Jenkins and a two-out RBI single from SS Peyton Graham tied the game in the eighth. But Lake County RHP Kyle Scott (2-0) induced an inning-ending groundout from DH Max Clark, MLB Pipeline 's No. 2 Detroit and No. 5 MLB prospect to keep the game deadlocked.

After permitting a leadoff double from Stephenson to begin the ninth inning, Scott retired the next three batters he faced via contact to maintain the tie. The 2023 15 th -round pick out of Lackawanna College (PA) then worked a perfect 10 th inning to give the Captains a walk-off opportunity in the bottom of the frame. He ultimately pitched 2.1 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and throwing two strikeouts in relief.

Lake County LF Jonah Advincula led off the home half of the 10 th with a bunt single, advancing RF Esteban González, the Captains' ghost runner, to third base. One pitch later, Knapczyk rolled a single to left field to win the game.

The finale of this week's scheduled six-game series between the Captains and Whitecaps is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. It will be Family Fun Sunday at the ballpark, presented by Classic Auto Group, which will feature pregame player autographs and catch on the field, plus postgame kids run the bases.

The game will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live app and MiLB.com, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

Notes to Know

- INF Jose Devers recorded pro career-highs of four hits and four RBI (tied), while also stealing two bases. The 21-year-old out of Samana, Dominican Republic became the first Midwest League player with at least four hits, four RBI, and two stolen bases in a game since West Michigan's Danry Vasquez on April 24, 2013 versus Lake County. Devers is also the first Captain to record these numbers in a game since at least 2005.

- INF Christian Knapczyk 's walk-off RBI single marks the Captains' first walk-off win since Aug. 31, 2024, when C/INF Kevin Rivas also hit a walk-off RBI single versus the Cedar Rapids Kernels. Lake County recorded eight walk-off wins in 2024.

- RHP Kyle Scott worked 2.1 scoreless innings of relief. The right-hander has now pitched 5.1 scoreless innings across three appearances to begin his High-A career.

