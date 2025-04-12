Carp Drop Second Straight to Kernels

April 12, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Cedar Rapids Kernels rallied from an early 3-1 deficit to defeat the Sky Carp 7-4 Saturday afternoon.

The Carp trailed 1-0 in the second inning when Eric Rataczak cracked a three-run homer, his first of the season.

The Kernels chipped away at the Sky Carp lead from there, scoring single runs in the second, third and fourth to take a 4-3 lead.

They assumed command of the contest with a three-run sixth inning, highlighted by a Kyle DeBarge RBI triple.

The Sky Carp closed to within 7-4 on a sacrifice fly by Gabe Beshears in the eighth inning but could get no closer.

Nick Maldonado took the loss out of the Sky Carp bullpen to fall to 0-1 on the season. Both Xavier Meachem and Justin Storm threw scoreless frames, with Meachem marking his season debut with the club.

The two teams will meet in the series finale Sunday at 1:05 p.m. Jake Brooks will take the mound for the Sky Carp.

The Sky Carp will return home Tuesday at 1:05 p.m. to take on the Quad Cities River Bandits in the first of a six-game series. Fans will get plenty of opportunity to get out and enjoy the sunshine, as four of the six games will take place during the day.

