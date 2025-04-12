Dayton's Serwinowski Combines with 3 Relievers on 3-Hit Shutout Victory

Dayton, Ohio-Dayton starting pitcher Adam Serwinowski and three relievers combined on a three-hit shutout as the Dragons defeated the Fort Wayne TinCaps 6-0 on Saturday afternoon. The Dragons have won three of five games in the six-game series that will conclude on Sunday afternoon.

A crowd of 7,364 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Game Summary:

The Dragons enjoyed a big first inning, scoring four runs and collecting three of the four hits they totaled for the game. The inning began when Yerlin Confidan singled to right field, and Leo Balcazar followed with a soft double down the left field line to move Confidan to third. Carlos Jorge reached on an infield single on a roller to third base as Confidan scored to make it 1-0. After Ricardo Cabrera walked to load the bases, Victor Acosta grounded to third on a possible double play ball. Fort Wayne got the force out at second, but the return throw to first was off target and two runs scored on the play to make it 3-0. The next batter, Anthony Stephan, grounded out to first base to bring in another run and give the Dragons a four-run lead.

The Dayton starting pitcher, Adam Serwinowski, was outstanding. With a fastball averaging 93-95 mph and a breaking ball that was a strikeout pitch, the 20-year-old left-hander was dominant. Serwinowski allowed just one hit over four innings, a bloop single to right field that just cleared the infielder going out. Serwinowski walked one and struck out six.

The Dragons bullpen had a good day. Relievers Nick Sando, Jimmy Romano, and Cody Adcock combined to pitch the final five innings without allowing a runner past second base. Sando worked one and one-third innings, allowing two of the three hits Fort Wayne had on the day, before leaving the game when he was struck on the knee with a line drive.

Romano replaced Sando and tossed an inning and two-thirds to earn the win. Adcock pitched the final two innings while striking out four. The only base runner against Adcock came on an error.

The Dragons added two more runs in the sixth inning to close out the scoring. Victor Acosta had a single to center field in the inning while the Dragons drew three walks, including one with the bases loaded to Logan Tanner.

Notes: Dayton starting pitchers have now tossed 33.2 innings on the season while allowing just three runs...Two of the Dragons three wins this season have been shutouts while the opponent scored just one run in the other Dayton victory.

Up Next: The Dragons (3-5) host Fort Wayne (4-4) in the last game of the six-game series on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 pm. Gabriel Aguilera will make his second appearance of the year for the Dragons after spending the second half of the 2024 season with Dayton. Fort Wayne will counter with Eric Yost. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

