Cedar Rapids Stays Hot on Offense, Bengard Dominates, Kernels Defeat Sky Carp 7-4

April 12, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - Cedar Rapids collected seven runs on nine hits at the plate, while Spencer Bengard allowed just one run across four innings in relief as the Kernels took down Beloit 7-4 Saturday afternoon.

After scoring two late runs to win game four of the series on Friday, the Kernels got the bats rolling right away on Saturday afternoon. In the bottom of the first, Kyle DeBarge began the frame with a base hit. After Brandon Winokur was hit by a pitch, a Khadim Diaw single loaded the bases with two outs for Danny De Andrade, who lined a single to put the Kernels on top 1-0.

Beloit responded in the top of the second. After a pair of walks put two runners on, an Eric Rataczak opposite-field three-run home run jumped the Sky Carp ahead 3-1.

Kernels got one back in the bottom of the frame. Misael Urbina singled, and then Caden Kendle doubled down the right field line to bring home Urbina and cut the deficit to 3-2.

Cedar Rapids came back in the bottom of the third to even the game. Gabriel Gonzalez led off the inning with a double in the right center gap. After he moved to third on a groundout, he scored on an error to tie the game at 3-3.

In the fourth, the Kernels grabbed the lead back. DeBarge hit a one-out single into right, then quickly stole second. Two batters later, Billy Amick came to the plate and singled to left to score DeBarge and lift Cedar Rapids on top 4-3.

After the Kernels took the lead, Spencer Bengard came on in relief and threw four innings, giving up just two hits and one run while striking out five to put himself in line for the win.

Cedar Rapids added three more runs in the last of the sixth. Caden Kendle hit a one-out double to left then DeBarge hit one to the wall in center field for a triple, scoring Kendle to make it 5-3. DeBarge then came home to score on a wild pitch to up the edge to 6-3. The next batter, Winokur, walked, then Amick singled to right field. That put runners on the corners for Gonzalez, who produced a run with a groundout to give the Kernels their largest lead of the day at 7-3.

Beloit got one back in the eighth. Wilfredo Lara walked, then stole second. He moved to third on a groundout, then scored on a Jay Beshears sacrifice fly to make it 7-4, the score that would be the final.

The win brings the Kernels to 5-3 on the season and 3-2 in the series against Beloit. Cedar Rapids has a chance to take its first homestand of the season tomorrow at 1:05 with Tanner Hall on the mound opposite Jake Brooks.

