Culpepper, Doncon Transferred to 7-Day IL

April 12, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. INF Kaelen Culpepper has been placed on the 7-day IL with a right wrist sprain, and INF Rayne Doncon has been placed on the 7-day IL with a right oblique strain. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2024 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 26 active players, with ten on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids plays game five of its home-opening six-game homestand against Beloit today at 1:05.

