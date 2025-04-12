Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (1:05 PM Game)

April 12, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Saturday, April 12, 2025 l Game #8

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 1:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Fort Wayne TinCaps (4-3) at Dayton Dragons (2-5)

RH Isaiah Lowe (0-0, 2.25) vs. LH Adam Serwinowski (0-0, 0.00)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the fifth game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. The Dragons have won two of the first four games of the series.

Last Game. Friday: Fort Wayne 5, Dayton 1. Four Fort Wayne pitchers combined to limit the Dragons to four hits. The TinCaps broke open a 1-0 game with three runs in the sixth inning and another run in the seventh. Chase Burns pitched well as the starter for Dayton, going three and two-thirds innings, allowing one run on two hits with two walks and seven strikeouts.

Dragons starting pitchers have combined to pitch 29.2 innings while allowing just three runs (0.91 ERA, third best in Minor League Baseball-120 teams). Dragons starters are tied for the fewest runs allowed in Minor League Baseball. The starters have walked seven and struck out 37. The Dayton starters' WHIP of 0.71 is third best in the minors. Dayton starters have allowed 14 hits with a .137 opponent's batting average.

Yerlin Confidan is sixth in the MWL in OPS (1.055), tied for fourth in on-base percentage (.531), second in walks (9), and tied for second in runs scored (7).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sunday, April 13 (1:05 pm): Fort Wayne RH Eric Yost (0-1, 0.00) at Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (0-0, 13.50)

Tuesday, April 15 (6:05 pm): Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-0, 1.80) at Great Lakes TBA

Wednesday, April 16 (6:05 pm): Dayton RH Jose Montero (1-0, 0.00) at Great Lakes TBA

Thursday, April 17 (6:05 pm): Dayton RH Luke Hayden (1-0, 0.00) at Great Lakes TBA

Friday, April 18 (6:05 pm): Dayton RH Chase Burns (0-1, 1.17) at Great Lakes TBA

Saturday, April 19 (1:05 pm): Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski at Great Lakes TBA

Sunday, April 20 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera at Great Lakes TBA

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2024 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule

