Yanez Transferred from AAA St. Paul
April 12, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. LHP Gabriel Yanez has been transferred to Cedar Rapids from AAA St. Paul and is active immediately. Yanez will wear #25. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2024 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 28 active players, with eight on the injured list.
Cedar Rapids plays game five of its home-opening six-game homestand against Beloit today at 6:35.
