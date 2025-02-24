Reign Shrugs off Deficit, Earns Shootout Win

February 24, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Despite allowing the first goal for the sixth consecutive game against the Calgary Wranglers (29-16-4-2), the Ontario Reign (31-15-2-1) once again came from behind to earn a victory over their foes from Alberta, winning 2-1 in a shootout on Sunday at Toyota Arena.

Overall, the Reign have earned points from all six of their matchups against Calgary this season and are now alone at the top of the Pacific Division standings with 65 points from 49 games.

Ontario went 2-for-2 in the shootout to pick up the extra point, while goaltender Pheonix Copley stopped both of Calgary's attempts during the skill session in addition to his 26 saves to earn the win in between the pipes.

Calgary's Walterri Ignatjew suffered the loss despite making 37 saves on 38 attempts before the shootout decided the game.

The Wranglers had the lone goal of the opening frame and led 1-0 after 20 minutes. Hunter Brzustewicz recorded the tally at 15:59 to open the scoring.

Joe Hicketts responded for Ontario at 9:59 of the second, netting his third of the season by swiping at a rolling puck and putting it into the top right corner of the net. Jeff Malott made the play to get Hicketts the puck after entering the offensive zone and recorded the first assist, while Charles Hudon had the second helper to extend his current point streak to nine games. Hudon has picked up a point in every Reign game during the month of February.

The contest remained deadlocked at 1-1 for the rest of the second, which saw Ontario out-shoot Calgary 39-27, and for all of the third. In the final frame, it was the Wranglers who had more opportunities at the net and held a 12-6 shot advantage.

While there were no penalties called during the first 40 minutes of play, each team was awarded three power play opportunities in the third but could not convert.

Glenn Gawdin struck first during the shootout competition before Malott sealed the victory for the Reign with the winning strike in the second round.

Joe Hicketts

On tonight's win

We learned a lot about ourselves in that response coming after the loss last night. We learned what playoff hockey is, and that's what that is. We had to grind that one out. Nothing was easy, nothing was given to us. Credit to the group, we stuck with it. I think we killed like four minutes straight there at the start of the third. We got that done. Have to learn to capitalize on a power play near the end. But at the end of the day, we were able to, one, get to overtime, then two, get that extra point, which is massive at this time of year.

On his goal

It's honestly one of those things that you see, and you try to practice and you kind of joke about. I saw it coming, and that was the first thing that popped into my mind. Just swing, swing and hope. Was fortunate that came off my stick right and was able to tie the game. But again, we battled as a team from there on, to keep it at one and then to get that extra point in the shootout.

On blocking shots tonight

I think it just shows the buy in. A couple games ago, we gave up three. So that was something that we want to clean up. When you're killing two minutes of five on three, and everyone's willing to sell out, forwards, D, wingers, centers, whoever's out there got the job done. I think that goes back to our five on five game. It's that we got to get the job done, and we'll learn how to do that which is a good thing going forward.

On celebrating Monarchs Night

It was really special, having all the guys that were here and significant others. It was very, very special. 10 years ago, it's hard to believe. We're seeing some of the guys, maybe for the first time in a while. Some of them eight years probably where we didn't see each other. So it was very special. Even the guys came out really well. Real good game. Put on a really good show for them. A tight battle versus two really good teams. It was a good night.

Going into tonight tied in the standings

Both teams struggled last night. We talked about it before the game that each team wanted to respond and have a real solid effort. We talked about having to be ready right from the drop of the puck. We had a real good first and then we out shot them pretty bad in the second. Then we had to kill quite a few penalties in the third. Cops obviously played well and then it was kind of even after that. We'll definitely take the effort from the guys and the response from yesterday.

On there being a playoff feel tonight

There definitely was. I mean, like you said, we're tied in the standings. It's a close game. You knew after winning in their building that they would be ready to try to win in our building. Again, a real good team. They play a playoff type, north, south game. We needed to make sure that we were ready for it. Again, overall, it was real good.

Ontario hits the road for a weekend series in Colorado next weekend at Blue Arena against the Eagles that begins on Friday night at 6:05 p.m. PT.

