American Hockey League Announces Suspensions
February 24, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced the following suspensions:
Belleville Senators forward Hayden Hodgson has been suspended for four (4) games as a consequence of a boarding incident in a game at Cleveland on Feb. 23.
Hodgson will miss Belleville's games tonight (Feb. 24) at Cleveland; Wednesday (Feb. 26) and Friday (Feb. 28) vs. Manitoba; and Saturday (Mar. 1) at Laval.
Rockford IceHogs defenseman Artyom Levshunov has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a cross-checking incident in a game at Chicago on Feb. 23.
Levshunov will miss Rockford's game Friday (Feb. 28) at Tucson.
