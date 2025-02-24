American Hockey League Announces Suspensions

February 24, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced the following suspensions:

Belleville Senators forward Hayden Hodgson has been suspended for four (4) games as a consequence of a boarding incident in a game at Cleveland on Feb. 23.

Hodgson will miss Belleville's games tonight (Feb. 24) at Cleveland; Wednesday (Feb. 26) and Friday (Feb. 28) vs. Manitoba; and Saturday (Mar. 1) at Laval.

Rockford IceHogs defenseman Artyom Levshunov has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a cross-checking incident in a game at Chicago on Feb. 23.

Levshunov will miss Rockford's game Friday (Feb. 28) at Tucson.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.