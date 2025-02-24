Blackhawks Recall Colton Dach from Rockford

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled forward Colton Dach from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Dach, 22, has registered four points (1G, 3A) in 13 NHL games with the Blackhawks this season. The forward made his NHL debut on Jan. 3 against Montreal, recording team highs with five shots on goal and five hits. He earned an assist on Jan. 8 against Colorado for his first career NHL point. Dach has also skated in 33 AHL games with Rockford in 2024-25 and ranks third on the team with 12 goals while he's tied for third with 26 points (12G, 14A).

The 6-foot-4, 196-pound native of St. Albert, Alta. was originally selected by Chicago in the second round (62nd overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Next up, the IceHogs continue the road and take on the Roadrunners in Tucson on Friday, Feb. 28 with an 8pm CT puck drop.

Rockford is back home inside the BMO Center on Friday, Mar. 7. The Hogs take on the Wild for the final time this season and celebrate "Friends Night" featuring an IceHogs Central Perk Coffee Mug giveaway for the first 1,500 fans! Click here for tickets.

