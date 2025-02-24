Rochester's Devon Levi Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Rochester Americans goaltender Devon Levi has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending February 23, 2025.

Levi was perfect in two starts last week, stopping all 56 shots he saw in 125 minutes of work and denying all five shootout attempts he faced as well as the Amerks moved into first place in the overall AHL standings.

Coming off back-to-back regulation losses for the first time in his AHL career, Levi made 26 saves on Wednesday night to backstop Rochester to a 4-0 win over Cleveland. Then on Saturday, he blanked Toronto with 30 saves over regulation and overtime before keeping the Marlies off the board in five rounds of the shootout, lifting the Amerks to a 1-0 victory.

Levi now has a record of 18-6-2 in 26 games for Rochester this season, ranking third in the league with a 2.17 goals-against average, sixth with a .918 save percentage and tied for first with five shutouts. The 23-year-old native of Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Que., also represented the Amerks at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic earlier this month. In 52 outings for Rochester over two pro seasons, Levi is 34-12-6 with a 2.29 GAA and a .923 save percentage.

A seventh-round pick by Florida in the 2020 NHL Draft, Levi was acquired by Buffalo via trade on July 24, 2021, and has made 39 career appearances (including nine this season) in the NHL with the Sabres, going 17-17-2 with a 3.29 GAA and an .894 save percentage. While at Northeastern University, he was a two-time winner of the NCAA's Mike Richter Award as the outstanding goaltender in men's college hockey and was a member of Team Canada at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

