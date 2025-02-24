Panthers Recall Justin Sourdif, Checkers Recall Riley Hughes

February 24, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







With Eetu Luostarinen missing their upcoming trip for the birth of his child, the Panthers have recalled Justin Sourdif.

The 22-year-old ranks seventh on the team in scoring despite playing only 29 games thus far - racking up 22 points (11g, 11a) along the way.

A third-round pick by Florida in 2020, Sourdif is in his third pro season and has accumulated 84 points (30g, 54a) and 146 penalty minutes in 135 AHL games. The BC native also made his NHL debut and appeared in three games for the Panthers last season.

In a corresponding move, the Checkers have recalled Riley Hughes from Savannah. The rookie forward has recorded 23 points in 20 ECHL games for the Ghost Pirates this season and ranks third on the team with 14 goals. With Charlotte, Hughes has logged 22 games and picked up seven points (2g, 5a) along the way.

The Checkers are regrouping this week before kicking off a weekend trip to Cleveland on Friday.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.