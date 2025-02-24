Wranglers Pick up Point in Shootout Loss

February 24, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Wranglers fell to the Ontario Reign in a shootout on Sunday night, despite an early lead in Ontario, Calif.

Hunter Brzustewicz opened the scoring for the Wranglers with a shot from the right circle in the first period, assisted by David Silye.

The Reign answered in the second, with Joe Hicketts tying things up at 1-1 after finding the back of the net against Wranglers netminder Waltteri Ignatjew.

Neither team was able to break the deadlock in the third, sending the game into overtime - the fourth time in six meetings between the two sides that extra time has been needed.

However, neither team could find the winner in the additional frame, and the game was ultimately decided by a shootout, where the Reign took it.

Ignatjew made a return after eight games and delivered, denying 37 shots in regulation.

The Wranglers will look to bounce back in their next match-up against the San Diego Gulls after a hard-fought contest on Feb. 26.

