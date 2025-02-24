Wolf Pack Weekend Recap: February 24th, 2025

February 24, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack opened a key four-game homestand with a pair of tilts at the XL Center this past weekend.

After dropping a decision to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday night, the Wolf Pack rebounded and scored a key victory to snap their four-game losing streak on Saturday against the Providence Bruins.

Friday, February 21 st, 2025, Vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (1-4 L): A sluggish opening period did the Wolf Pack in on Friday night, as they fell behind 3-0 just 15:58 into the hockey game.

Rutger McGroarty opened the scoring just 29 seconds in, beating Louis Domingue from the left-wing circle. Avery Hayes extended the lead to 2-0 at 12:03, scoring a five-on-three goal. Hayes fired a shot from the left-wing side that clipped the left pad of Domingue and found it's way to the back of the net.

Boris Katchouk made it 3-0 at 15:58, taking a pass from Vasily Ponomarev in the left-wing circle and beating a diving Domingue.

Maxim Barbashev got the Wolf Pack on the board 7:34 into the middle frame, jamming home a rebound for his first career AHL goal. Brett Budgell picked up the secondary assist on the goal, his first as a member of the Wolf Pack.

Despite a good push, the Wolf Pack could not draw closer than 3-1 as Filip Larsson locked down two points for the visitors. Marc Johnstone hit the empty net at 19:31 of the third period, completing the scoring.

Saturday, February 22 nd, 2025, Vs. Providence Bruins (6-5 W): The Wolf Pack ended their four-game losing streak with a wild 6-5 victory over the Bruins on Saturday night.

The sides combined for six goals in the opening frame, with each team lighting the lamp three times. Patrick Brown struck twice for the Bruins at five-on-five, while Vinni Lettieri recorded a power play strike at 15:56.

Zac Jones recorded his first goal of the season for the Wolf Pack at 5:04, while Nathan Sucese converted on a turnover shorthanded at 8:40. Chad Ruhwedel had the final strike of the period, scoring at 19:57 to tie the game 3-3.

Jaroslav ChmelarÃÅ scored the only goal of the second period, making it 4-3 Wolf Pack at 16:43 off a feed from Brennan Othmann.

Dylan Roobroeck struck 1:45 into the third period, potting his ninth goal of the season from the slot to make it 5-3. The goal was set up by Adam Sýkora, who won a battle behind the net before hitting Roobroeck with the pass.

Trevor Kunter drew the Bruins within a goal at 10:06, beating Dylan Garand by the glove on a shot from the left-wing circle. Lettieri then snuck a changeup by Garand from the left-wing circle at 14:02, tying the game 5-5.

With just over two minutes remaining, ChmelarÃÅ fed Sucese in the slot. The veteran forward took the pass and beat Brandon Bussi at 17:17 to give the Wolf Pack the lead for good.

Quick Hits:

Sucese's goal at 17:17 of the third period on Saturday night was his first game-winning goal as a member of the Wolf Pack. The game also marked his first multi-goal outing with the team.

In his last three games, Sucese has four points (2 g, 2 a) and a team-high 17 shots.

ChmelarÃÅ matched his highest offensive output of the season on Saturday night, scoring three points (1 g, 2 a) for the third time. He most recently had three points on Dec. 31 against the Springfield Thunderbirds (3 a).

Thanks to his victory in net on Saturday, Garand now has 14 wins on the season. His career-high is 16 wins, set during the 2023-24 campaign.

The Week Ahead:

Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, Vs. Springfield Thunderbirds (7:00 p.m., XL Center)

Saturday, Mar. 1, 2025, Vs. Utica Comets (6:00 p.m., XL Center)

Sunday, Mar. 2, 2025, at Providence Bruins (4:05 p.m., Amica Mutual Pavilion)

