MONSTERS GAME SUMMARY: Monsters Earn Point in 2-1 Overtime Loss to Senators

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Belleville Senators 2-1 in overtime on Monday night at the Rocket Arena. With the overtime loss, the Monsters are now 26-15-5-5 and in fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Cleveland's Dylan Gambrell opened the scoring at 4:03 of the first period with Mikael Pyyhtiä on the assist for a 1-0 Monsters lead through 20 minutes. Belleville tied the game at 8:55 of the middle frame off a shot from Cole Reinhardt making it 1-1 through two periods. After a silent third frame, Senators forward Jeremy Davies scored the game-winning goal in overtime for a 2-1 Belleville win.

Cleveland's Zach Sawchenko made 38 saves in defeat while Belleville's Malcolm Subban stopped 14 shots for the win and Leevi Merliläinen made one save before being removed from the game.

The Monsters host the Charlotte Checkers at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 28, at Rocket Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on Rock Entertainment Sports Network, FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 0 0 0 - 1

BEL 0 1 0 1 - 2

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 16 0/3 4/4 12 min / 6 inf

BEL 40 0/4 3/3 10 min / 5 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Sawchenko OTL 38 2 9-5-4

BEL Meriläinen ND 1 1 11-4-3

BEL Subban W 14 0 7-5-2

Cleveland Record: 26-15-5-5, 4th North Division

Belleville Record: 23-18-3-4, 6th North Division

