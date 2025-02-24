MONSTERS GAME SUMMARY: Monsters Earn Point in 2-1 Overtime Loss to Senators
February 24, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Belleville Senators 2-1 in overtime on Monday night at the Rocket Arena. With the overtime loss, the Monsters are now 26-15-5-5 and in fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Cleveland's Dylan Gambrell opened the scoring at 4:03 of the first period with Mikael Pyyhtiä on the assist for a 1-0 Monsters lead through 20 minutes. Belleville tied the game at 8:55 of the middle frame off a shot from Cole Reinhardt making it 1-1 through two periods. After a silent third frame, Senators forward Jeremy Davies scored the game-winning goal in overtime for a 2-1 Belleville win.
Cleveland's Zach Sawchenko made 38 saves in defeat while Belleville's Malcolm Subban stopped 14 shots for the win and Leevi Merliläinen made one save before being removed from the game.
The Monsters host the Charlotte Checkers at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 28, at Rocket Arena.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 1 0 0 0 - 1
BEL 0 1 0 1 - 2
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 16 0/3 4/4 12 min / 6 inf
BEL 40 0/4 3/3 10 min / 5 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Sawchenko OTL 38 2 9-5-4
BEL Meriläinen ND 1 1 11-4-3
BEL Subban W 14 0 7-5-2
Cleveland Record: 26-15-5-5, 4th North Division
Belleville Record: 23-18-3-4, 6th North Division
