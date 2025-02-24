Ville Husso Traded to Anaheim by Detroit

February 24, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Ville Husso

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Monday traded goaltender Ville Husso to the Anaheim Ducks for future considerations.

Husso suited up for 13 games with the Griffins this season with an 8-4-0 record with two shutouts to go along with a 2.70 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. In his 14-game career with Grand Rapids since 2023-24, Husso showed a 9-4-0 ledger with three shutouts, a 2.49 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage. The netminder also suited up for nine games with the Red Wings this season with a 3.69 GAA and an .866 save percentage. Husso played in three seasons with Detroit from 2022-25 and registered a 36-32-11 record with a 3.26 GAA and a .892 save percentage. The 30-year-old has compiled a 70-45-18 record with a 3.05 goals-against average, a 0.901 save percentage and seven shutouts in 141 NHL appearances with the Blues and Red Wings since 2020-21.

