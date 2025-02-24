Ville Husso Traded to Anaheim by Detroit
February 24, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Monday traded goaltender Ville Husso to the Anaheim Ducks for future considerations.
Husso suited up for 13 games with the Griffins this season with an 8-4-0 record with two shutouts to go along with a 2.70 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. In his 14-game career with Grand Rapids since 2023-24, Husso showed a 9-4-0 ledger with three shutouts, a 2.49 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage. The netminder also suited up for nine games with the Red Wings this season with a 3.69 GAA and an .866 save percentage. Husso played in three seasons with Detroit from 2022-25 and registered a 36-32-11 record with a 3.26 GAA and a .892 save percentage. The 30-year-old has compiled a 70-45-18 record with a 3.05 goals-against average, a 0.901 save percentage and seven shutouts in 141 NHL appearances with the Blues and Red Wings since 2020-21.
Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2024-25 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets.
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Ville Husso
(Nicolas Carrillo)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 24, 2025
- Ville Husso Traded to Anaheim by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Anaheim Ducks Acquire Ville Husso from Detroit - San Diego Gulls
- Panthers Recall Justin Sourdif, Checkers Recall Riley Hughes - Charlotte Checkers
- American Hockey League Announces Suspensions - AHL
- Wolf Pack Weekend Recap: February 24th, 2025 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Rochester's Devon Levi Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Rangers Recall Brennan Othmann from Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Blackhawks Recall Colton Dach from Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Detroit Recalls Sheldon Dries from Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wranglers Pick up Point in Shootout Loss - Calgary Wranglers
- Reign Shrugs off Deficit, Earns Shootout Win - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.