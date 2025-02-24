Rangers Recall Brennan Othmann from Wolf Pack

February 24, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled forward Brennan Othmann from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack and assigned defenseman Matthew Robertson to the Wolf Pack.

Additionally, Drury announced that the Rangers have recalled defenseman Zac Jones from his conditioning stint with the Wolf Pack.

Othmann, 22, has recorded 20 points (12 g, 8 a) in 27 games with the Wolf Pack this season. He recorded an assist in the club's 6-5 victory over the Providence Bruins on Saturday night.

The native of Pickering, ON, has appeared in 94 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack, scoring 69 points (33 g, 36 a).

He appeared in three games with the Rangers during the 2023-24 campaign, making his NHL debut on Jan. 4, 2024, against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Othmann was selected in the first round, 16 th overall, by the Rangers in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Robertson, 23, has recorded 18 points (1 g, 17 a) in 47 games with the Wolf Pack this season. His 17 assists are one away from his career-high of 18, set during the 2022-23 campaign.

The native of Edmonton, AB, has scored 73 career points (11 g, 62 a) in 237 AHL games, all with the Wolf Pack.

Robertson was selected in the second round, 49 th overall, of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by the Rangers.

Jones, 24, has appeared in 28 games with the Rangers this season, recording eight points (1 g, 7 a). He has appeared in 97 career games with the Rangers, scoring 25 points (4 g, 21 a).

The native of Richmond, VA, recorded one goal in two games with the Wolf Pack during his conditioning stint with the club.

Jones was selected in the third round, 68 th overall, of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by the Rangers.

