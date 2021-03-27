Reign Scores OT Win

March 27, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







Date: March 26th, 2021

Venue: Toyota Sports Performance Center - El Segundo, CA

Attendance: 0

See below for notes from the evening's 3-2 Ontario Reign overtime win over the Tucson Roadrunners:

Quinton Byfield (0-2=2) continues his point streak to seven games after collecting a pair of assists. Byfield ended his five-game scoring streak but continues to rack up points after he collected his third multi point game of the year. He now leads the Reign in points with 16 and sits 14th overall in the AHL.

Sean Durzi (1-0=1) scored his third goal of the season, four minutes and twenty-seven seconds into the first period. Sean has recorded eight points in his last nine games.

Defenseman Kale Clague (1-0=1) netted the overtime game winning goal, from a behind the net pass from Mikey Eyssimont. This was Clague's first goal for the Reign this season.

Lias Andersson (1-0=1) scored a short-handed goal early into the third period giving the Reign the lead 2-1. Andersson now has eight points in seven games played with the Reign.

Forward Mike Amadio (0-1=1) collected his first point and assist, 4 minutes and 27 seconds into his first game with the Reign after a long stretch with the Kings.

Mikey Eyssimont (0-1=1) gained his third assist of the year, dishing up a pass to Kale Clague's overtime winning goal.

Troy Grosenick (W): Blocked 30 out of 32 shots and improves his record to (1-1-1-0) with the Reign.

ONT Record: (7-12-2-0)

TUC Record: (7-10-0-0)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

TUC 1 0 1 0 2

ONT 1 0 1 1 3

Shots PP

TUC 32 1/3

ONT 24 0/3

Three Stars:

1) ONT - Kale Clague

2) ONT - Lias Andersson

3) ONT - Sean Durzi

GWG: Kale Clague (1)

W: Troy Grosenick (1-1-1)

L: Connor Lacouvee (2-3-1)

Next Game: Saturday, March 27th vs. Bakersfield Condors, 5:00 PM PDT at Toyota Sports Performance Center - El Segundo, CA

