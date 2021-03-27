Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Stockton Heat, March 27th

The Set-Up:

After a 2-1 win last night, the Belleville Senators will meet the Stockton Heat again this afternoon in Ottawa.

The Sens are 5-9-0-0 this season heading into tonight's game.

Roster Notes:

The Belleville Sens will have Kevin Mandolese in goal this afternoon, backed up by Cedric Andree.

Angus Crookshank, Zach Magwood, Tye Austin, Joe Carroll, Merrick Rippon, Logan Brown, Jonathan Davidsson, Jonathan Aspirot and Hubert Labrie are out for Belleville.

Previous History:

The Belleville Senators have met the Stockton Heat twice so far, with the latest being last nights game in Ottawa. The Sens beat the Heat 2-1 with goals by Logan Shaw and Vitaly Abramov with assists by Erik Brannstrom, Egor Sokolov and also Abramov. The Sens are now 5-9-0-0 for the season ranking fifth in the Canadian Division with 10 points, seven points behind the second place Heat.

Who to Watch:

Mitchell Hoelscher was drafted in the sixth round, 172nd overall to the New Jersey Devils at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Hoelscher joins the Senators after playing parts of four seasons with the Ottawa 67's of the Ontario Hockey League. The Elora, Ontario native has 146 points in 203 total games played with Ottawa. His most recent season saw Hoelscher record career-high goals and assists, even with a shortened season. He had 34 goals, 42 assists, and 76 points in only 62 games played, good for 22nd in the league in points. This afternoon will be Hoelscher's American Hockey League debut.

Where to Watch:

Today's game starts at 4pm and can be seen LIVE on Belleville Senators AHLTV brought to you by CAA, with the broadcast on TSN1200 and CJBQ800.

Merchandise Promotion:

