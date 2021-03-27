Monsters Strong Start Not Enough in 4-3 Loss to Stars

March 27, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Texas Stars 4-3 on Saturday evening at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 5-5-1-0 and are currently in fourth place in the AHL's Central Division standings.

The Monsters scored the lone goal of the opening frame courtesy of Kole Sherwood at 8:01 off feeds from Ole Bjorgvik-Holm and Thomas Schemitsch making it 1-0 after twenty minutes. Cleveland's Carson Meyer doubled the lead at 2:53 of the second period with assists from Justin Scott and Evan Polei followed by Liam Foudy scoring his first professional goal at 3:28 with a helper from Tyler Angle pushing the score to 3-0. The Stars responded in the middle frame with a marker from Adam Mascherin at 7:51 and a power-play tally from Josh Melnick at 19:23 to send the Monsters to the final intermission with a 3-2 lead. Texas tied the game at 3-3 after Nick Baptiste recorded a goal at 4:23 of the third period before securing the 4-3 win after Derek Barach scored a shorthanded tally at 9:09.

Cleveland's Brad Thiessen made 19 saves in defeat while Texas' Colton Point stopped 32 shots in victory.

The Monsters close out the homestand against the Texas Stars on Sunday, March 28, with a 4:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store . Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey .

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 2 0 - - 3

TEX 0 2 2 - - 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 35 0/5 2/3 16 min / 4 inf

TEX 23 1/3 5/5 10 min / 4 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Thiessen L 19 4 2-4-1

TEX Point W 32 3 4-2-1

Cleveland Record: 5-5-1-0, 4th Central Division

Texas Record: 9-5-2-0, 3rd Central Division

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.