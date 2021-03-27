Eriksson Ek Backstops Gulls to Third Straight Victory

March 27, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls defeated the Bakersfield Condors 4-1 tonight at FivePoint Arena to extend their win streak to three games (3-0-0-0).

Olle Eriksson Ek stopped 23-of-24 shots to earn his fourth career win. Eriksson Ek ranks fourth among rookie goalies in goals-against-average (2.23, min. 5 games played) and tied for fourth in save percentage (.920, min. 5 games played).

Josh Mahura scored a power-play goal at 8:33 of the first period for his sixth point in his last six games (2-4=6). Sam Carrick recorded the primary assist on the play, extending his point streak to three games (3-2=5), matching a season high.

Chase De Leo netted the game winning goal to mark his 200th career AHL point. De Leo is tied for the league lead with three game winning goals.

Nikolas Brouillard notched his first two career AHL goals (2-0=2) as part of his first career multi-point game.

Bryce Kindopp recorded his first career multi-point game (0-2=2).

Benoit-Olivier Groulx collected two assists (0-2=2) and now owns five points (2-3=5) in his last four games.

Alex Limoges made his AHL debut and collected his first career AHL point (assist).

Hunter Drew and Brendan Guhle each earned assists. Guhle has assists in three consecutive games (0-3=3).

San Diego will conclude their weekend back-to-back tomorrow, Saturday, Mar. 27 vs. the Tucson Roadrunners at FivePoint Arena (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

Alex Limoges

On signing with San Diego

It's been a lot of fun actually. I didn't know, everything happened so fast, but I got here and everybody is so nice and welcoming. I felt like the transition was easy.

On adjusting to the AHL

It's just to learn the systems again and a lot of the guys have stressed, "just go out and play". If you're going to make any mistakes, just be aggressive. It was more of those things, it's been a lot of fun with a lot of support out there.

On his first career AHL point (assist)

I knew the D didn't have a shot so they were going to rim it. I just tried to beat my guy to the puck and luckily he kind of over skated the play and gave me some room. I saw Chase and Drew in front and I knew one of was going to put it home. I got lucky there.

On excitement of first game and first point

It was fun to win. It's a lot of fun to win, point or not. I think it did help give me confidence and help settle me down for sure.

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On the win

Composed is one way to put it. We played the right way. Systems were strong and a little emotion mixed in. I liked our overall game.

On the physicality

We took some untimely penalties in the third period and fortunately we had such a solid effort in net. I give Bakersfield a lot of credit, they made a heck of a play on the power play to get one. Those are the types of things where you just have to stay with it. We're in the American Hockey League, we're trying to develop players, coaches, trainers, referees and linesmen. Different teams tend to pay different ways. You have to keep your composure, understand those areas and stay with the program.

On Nikolas Brouillard

I liked his game for the most part. We gave him a little responsibility, playing against the top two scorers in the league tonight. I thought the Groulx line did a good job of containing that group and minimizing their chances. That was a good formula for us.

On Olle Eriksson Ek

There's different things you look for in your goaltending. Obviously they created some quality [chances]. They had a breakaway in the second period, they had a 2-on-1. He looked really solid on those. I like the pillow rebound recovery, meaning the puck hits you and it just tends to suck into you. I saw a lot of that tonight. Not only did he look big, he looked very solid. A really good effort out of Olle.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.