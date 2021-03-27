Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Taylor Raddysh to Taxi Squad
March 27, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Taylor Raddysh from the Syracuse Crunch to the taxi squad today, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced.
Raddysh, 6-foot-3, 209 pounds, has recorded two goals and five points in nine games with the Crunch this season. He has appeared in 141 career NHL games, all with Syracuse, recording 39 goals and 86 points, including 12 power play goals and four game-winners. Raddysh has played in four career Calder Cup Playoff games, all during the 2019 postseason.
The Caledon, Ontario native was drafted by the Lightning in the second round, 58th overall, of the 2016 NHL Draft.
