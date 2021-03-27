Heat Snap Skid with Dominant 7-1 Win

OTTAWA, ON - Seven skaters lit the lamp and 11 players found the score sheet for Stockton (9-7-1-0) as the Heat snapped their losing skid with a dominant 7-1 win over the Belleville Senators (5-10-0-0) Saturday at the Canadian Tire Centre.

The Heat put three pucks into the net in the opening frame, starting with Colton Poolman's first professional tally just 1:32 into action. Giorgio Estephan added his first with the Heat following by Glenn Gawdin's second of the year near the end of the frame as the Heat took a 3-1 edge into the first intermission.

Stockton then took total control in the second period, scoring four times with goals from Connor Mackey, Greg Moro's first professional marker, Luke Philp's seventh of the season and Byron Froese's third in six games with the Heat on the year for a 7-1 lead through 40 minutes, a score that held through the final frame.

The teams played to a scoreless draw on special teams, each going 0-for-2 on the man-advantage, and Artyom Zagidulin made 34 saves in the win.

NOTABLE

- Colton Poolman opened the scoring with his first professional goal. At 1:37 into the first period, it was the fastest goal to start a game of the season for the Heat, besting the previous best of 3:38, also against Belleville, on March 3.

- Adam Ruzicka notched a pair of assists in the first period, snapping a streak of six scoreless games. The Heat are now 7-0-0-0 on the year when Ruzicka tallies a point.

- Giorgio Estephan's first period goal was his first lamp-lighter with the Heat. With an assist on Luke Philp's goal in the second, Estephan recorded his first AHL multi-point game.

- With a goal and an assist, Glenn Gawdin recorded his third multi-point game of the season.

- Connor Mackey extended his scoring run to points in three of four games. With a goal and an assist, he posted his second multi-point game.

- Greg Moro's goal in the second period was his first professional goal and point. He added an assist on Stockton's seventh goal for his first multi-point game.

- Philp extended his scoring run to now points in seven of the last eight and nine of the past 11. He has nine points and five goals in the last eight games, and he is now tied for the team lead with seven goals on the year.

- With an assist on Philp's goal, Kris Bennett recorded his first professional point.

- The Heat are now 5-0-0-0 on the year when leading after the first and 7-0-0-0 when leading after two periods.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 0-2

STK PK - 2-2

THREE STARS

First - Connor Mackey (1 goal, 1 assist)

Second - Greg Moro (1 goal, 1 assist)

Third - Luke Philp (1 goal)

GOALIES

W - Artyom Zagidulin (34 saves on 35 shots faced)

L - Kevin Mandolese (18 saves on 23 shots faced)

ND - Cedrick Andree (15 saves on 17 shots faced)

UP NEXT

The Heat continue their road trip with two games against the Toronto Marlies (March 29 and 31) and then wrap up with three against the Laval Rocket (April 2, 4 and 6).

