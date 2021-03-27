Heat Battle Belleville Saturday in Ottawa

Saturday, March 27, 2021

Matchup: Stockton Heat (8-7-1-0; 2nd Canadian) at Belleville Senators (5-9-0-0; 5th Canadian)

Arena: Canadian Tire Centre | Ottawa, ON

Time: 2:00 p.m. MT | 1:00 p.m. PT

Broadcast: Tonight's game will be available on AHLTV.com.

Follow Along: For live, in-game updates, follow the Heat on Twitter @AHLHeat.

TONIGHT

The Heat look to avenge a Friday night setback in which the Heat drew first blood but couldn't hold on as the Belleville Senators potted a pair on the power play in the third for a come-from-behind, 2-1 win. Stockton looks to put an end to a six-game skid before continuing the road trip in Toronto following Saturday's game.

PHILP ON FIRE

Luke Philp showed in his rookie season that he's capable of stringing together a lengthy scoring run, and he may be off to the races on that front now with points in six of the last seven and eight of the last 10 games overall. Philp paced the Heat with four points in four games in the Laval series, and he picked up where he left off with Stockton's lone goal in the first clash with Belleville on Friday.

DRAWING FIRST BLOOD

The Heat put an end to a drought of scoring first goals, with Philp's lamp-lighter early in the third period breaking a 0-0 deadlock that lasted more than 41 minutes into game action. It was the ninth time that the Heat have scored first on the season, with Stockton going 7-2-0 in those games.

A RARE SIGHT

Friday's game was the first time this season that the Heat led in the third period and did not finish the job. Stockton had been a perfect 7-0-0 on the year when leading at any point in the final frame.

EYES ON SPECIAL TEAMS

The special teams battle has been feast-or-famine for Stockton thus far for the Heat on the year. When scoring a power play goal, Stockton is 6-3-0 this season. When scoring more power play goals than the opponent, the Heat are a perfect 6-0-0. However, when tying on the man-advantage or scoring fewer than the opponent, the Heat are a combined 2-7-1.

TWO'S (USUALLY) PLENTY

Garret Sparks was solid between the pipes, allowing only two pucks into the back of the net in the setback. It was the first time that the Heat found themselves in the loss column when holding an opponent to fewer than three goals since February 29, 2020 against the Iowa Wild, a 2-0 defeat.

