Blue Jackets Assign Goaltender Daniil Tarasov to Monsters

March 27, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Saturday that the Blue Jackets assigned goaltender Daniil Tarasov to the Monsters. Originally selected by Columbus in the third round (86th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Tarasov went 11-3-2 with two shutouts, a 2.07 goals-against average (GAA), and a .925 save percentage (S%) in 16 KHL appearances for Salavat Yulaev Ufa this season.

A 6'5", 185 lb. left-catching native of Novokuznetsk, Russia, Tarasov, 22, supplied a record of 11-4-3 with two shutouts, a 2.13 GAA and a .899 S% in 18 career KHL appearances spanning parts of two seasons from 2018-19 and 2020-21 and went 11-17-9 with one shutout, a 2.72 GAA and a .899 S% in 41 Liiga appearances for AssÃ¤t during the 2019-20 campaign. Tarasov also helped Russia claim Bronze Medal honors at the 2019 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.