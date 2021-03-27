Three Goals in Second Period Fuel HSK's 6-4 Win over COL
March 27, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
Two quick goals by Dylan Sikura in the first period helped lead the Silver Knights to a 6-4 win over the Colorado Eagles Friday night at Orleans Arena.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
The Henderson Silver Knights got a quick start with a tally from Dylan Sikura 6:31 into the first. Sikura followed that up less than two minutes later with a wicked wrist shot that went top shelf on a power play, 2-0. A flashy second period resulted in a total of six goals. The first one went to Tomas Jurco who was left alone next to the net and scored 34 seconds into the period. The Colorado Eagles responded with a power play goal from Jayson Megna one minute later. Henderson returned with two more goals, one by Jonas Rondbjerg and then by Jack Dugan, putting the team up 5-1. To end the second period, Kiefer Sherwood and Martin Kaut found the back of the net to put COL within two. Each team notched one goal in the third. The first was scored by Liam O'Brien for Colorado and the second came from Lucas Elvenes for HSK. The Henderson Silver Knights finished the night, 6-4.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Silver Knights will look ahead to the final of the three-game series against the Colorado Eagles Saturday at 7 p.m. PT at Orleans Arena. Fans can watch the game locally on The CW Las Vegas (channel 33 or cable 6) or AHLTV, and listen on 1230 The Game.
