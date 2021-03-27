Devils Lose to Phantoms 6-3

March 27, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release







ALLENTOWN - The Binghamton Devils surrendered two goals in the third period in a 6-3 loss to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Saturday night inside PPL Center.

Chris Bigras gave the Phantoms a 1-0 lead just 68 seconds into the game. From the right point, Bigras took a pass and fired a shot that beat goaltender Evan Cormier for the Phantoms' 1-0 advantage. Assists were credited to Linus Hogberg and Mason Willman.

Binghamton answered back at the 3:30 mark of the first period to tie the game. Connor Carrick took a pass at the point from Cam Darcy and his shot sailed through traffic and into the net. The goal was Carrick's first of the year with helpers from Darcy and Marian Studenic to even the game 1-1.

Ben Thomson's one timer gave the Devils a 2-1 lead at 10:23 of the opening frame. Tyler Irvine set up Thomson at the top of the left circle and his slap shot beat goaltender Alex Lyon for his second tally of the year. Assists were credited to Irvine and Josh Jacobs.

With Jeremy Groleau in the penalty box, the Phantoms tied the game at two. Ryan Fitzgerald spun in the right-wing circle and sent a wrist shot by Cormier for his seventh of the year. The goal came at 14:21 of the first period with assists from Wade Allison and Tyson Foerster and the game was tied 2-2 after 20 minutes.

Just 4:25 into the second period, Wade Allison beat Cormier to give the Phantoms a 3-2 lead. The goal was Allison's third goal in five games with assists from Willman and Bigras.

Travis St. Denis answered back for the Devils on the power play to tie the game at three. St. Denis took a pass from Nolan Foote in the left circle and blasted the puck over the shoulder of Lyon for his first of the year. Assists on St. Denis' power-play goal were awarded to Foote and Nate Schnarr.

Late in the period, Tanner Laczynski took a pass from Allison after a turnover behind the net and beat Cormier on the blocker side for his fourth goal of the weekend to give the Phantoms a 4-3 lead. The goal came with 2:24 left in the second period and the Phantoms took the one-goal lead into the third period.

In the third period, Willman fired in a one timer courtesy of Chris Mueller to give the Phantoms a 5-3 lead at the 8:19 mark. Fitzgerald added a goal after a turnover to give Lehigh Valley a 6-3 lead, unassisted, at 9:41. Cormier stopped 20 in the loss and Lyon denied 22 for the win.

The Devils return to the ice Wednesday, March 31 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at 7:00 p.m. inside RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House.

Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtondevils.com or downloading the team's Mobile App for Apple and Android devices. Tune in to every game this season LIVE on Fox Sports 1430 Binghamton and AHLTV. Follow the Devils all year long on Facebook (/bingdevils), Twitter (@BingDevils), and Instagram (@bingdevils).

s first of the year with helpers from Darcy and Marian Studenic to even the game 1-1.

Ben Thomson

'

s one timer gave the Devils a 2-1 lead at 10:23 of the opening frame. Tyler Irvine set up

Thomson at the top of the left circle and his slap shot beat goaltender Alex Lyon for his second tally of the year. Assists were credited to Irvine and Josh Jacobs.

With Jeremy Groleau in the penalty box, the Phantoms tied the game at two. Ryan Fitzgerald spun in the right-wing circle and sent a wrist shot by Cormier for his seventh of the year. The goal came at 14:21 of the first period with assists from Wade Allison and Tyson Foerster and the game was tied 2-2 after 20 minutes.

Just 4:25 into the second period, Wade Allison beat Cormier to give the Phantoms a 3-2 lead. The goal was Allison

'

s third goal in five games with assists from Willman and Bigras.

Travis St. Denis answered back for the Devils on the power play to tie the game at three. St. Denis took a pass from Nolan Foote in the left circle and blasted the puck over the shoulder of Lyon for his first of the year. Assists on St. Denis

'

power-play goal were awarded to Foote and Nate Schnarr.

Late in the period, Tanner Laczynski took a pass from Allison after a turnover behind the net and beat Cormier on the blocker side for his fourth goal of the weekend to give the Phantoms a 4-3 lead. The goal came with 2:24 left in the second period and the Phantoms took the one-goal lead into the third period.

In the third period, Willman fired in a one timer courtesy of Chris Mueller to give the Phantoms a 5-3 lead at the 8:19 mark. Fitzgerald added a goal after a turnover to give Lehigh Valley a 6-3 lead, unassisted, at 9:41. Cormier stopped 20 in the loss and Lyon denied 22 for the win.

The Devils return to the ice Wednesday, March 31 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at 7:00 p.m. inside RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House.

Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtondevils.com or downloading the team's Mobile App for Apple and Android devices. Tune in to every game this season LIVE on Fox Sports 1430 Binghamton and AHLTV. Follow the Devils all year long on Facebook (/bingdevils), Twitter (@BingDevils), and Instagram (@bingdevils).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.