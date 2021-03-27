Columbus Blue Jackets Prospect Trey Fix-Wolansky Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery

COLUMBUS, OHIO - Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Trey Fix-Wolansky underwent successful surgery Friday to repair an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee and is expected to make a full recovery in six months, Blue Jackets General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today.

Fix-Wolansky, 21, suffered the injury while playing for the American Hockey League's Cleveland Monsters on March 20 vs. Grand Rapids. He has recorded four goals and five assists for nine points with two penalty minutes in nine games with Cleveland this season. He leads the club in goals (tied), assists (tied) and points.

A native of Edmonton, Alberta, Fix-Wolansky has registered 16-19-35 and 34 penalty minutes in 52 career AHL games with the Monsters. He led team rookies in goals, assists and points with 12-14-26 and 32 penalty minutes in 2019-20. The 5-7, 183-pound forward was selected by the Blue Jackets in the seventh round, 204th overall, at the 2017 NHL Draft.

