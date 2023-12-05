Reign Ink Defender Cody Haiskanen to PTO

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign announced the signing of defensemen Cody Haiskanen to a professional tryout contract Tuesday.

Haiskanen, 26, has appeared in 19 games for the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads this season, posting 12 points on two goals and 10 assists while earning a +9 rating.

The Fargo, N.D. native is currently in his second pro season and also spent his rookie year with Idaho where he dressed in 61 games and recorded 29 points on five goals and 24 assists. His 2022-23 plus-minus rating of +53 was tied for the highest in the league.

Prior to turning pro, Haiskanen played collegiately at Cornell University for four seasons from 2017-22, where he helped the Big Red to two ECHL Regular Season Championships in 2018 and 2020 while appearing in 105 games and registering 18 points (4-14=18).

The Reign continue their schedule back at home in front of the Ontario faithful on Wednesday night when they battle the Henderson Silver Knights at Toyota Arena at 7 p.m.

