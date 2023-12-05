Reign Ink Defender Cody Haiskanen to PTO
December 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign announced the signing of defensemen Cody Haiskanen to a professional tryout contract Tuesday.
Haiskanen, 26, has appeared in 19 games for the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads this season, posting 12 points on two goals and 10 assists while earning a +9 rating.
The Fargo, N.D. native is currently in his second pro season and also spent his rookie year with Idaho where he dressed in 61 games and recorded 29 points on five goals and 24 assists. His 2022-23 plus-minus rating of +53 was tied for the highest in the league.
Prior to turning pro, Haiskanen played collegiately at Cornell University for four seasons from 2017-22, where he helped the Big Red to two ECHL Regular Season Championships in 2018 and 2020 while appearing in 105 games and registering 18 points (4-14=18).
The Reign continue their schedule back at home in front of the Ontario faithful on Wednesday night when they battle the Henderson Silver Knights at Toyota Arena at 7 p.m.
Tickets for all Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.
For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 5, 2023
- Reign Ink Defender Cody Haiskanen to PTO - Ontario Reign
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Heading to the Rockies - Tucson Roadrunners
- Tip-A-Griffin Back for 15th Edition on December 11 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- T-Birds Foundation Raises $26,000 from Hockey Fights Cancer Night - Springfield Thunderbirds
- New York Rangers Name Paul Mara Assistant Coach with Hartford Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Flames Recall Dustin Wolf - Calgary Wranglers
- Colorado Avalanche Recall Forward Oskar Olausson - Colorado Eagles
- IceHogs and Wild Clash for Tuesday Night Showdown - Rockford IceHogs
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 30, No. 8 - Syracuse Crunch
- Weekly Report: Moving On - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Rockford IceHogs - Iowa Wild
- Griffins Embark on Four-Game Week - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Penguins to Host Cleveland and Providence During Weekend Home Games - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Rangers Reassign G Olof Lindbom to Wolf Pack from ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones - Hartford Wolf Pack
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 8 - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.