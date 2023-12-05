Penguins to Host Cleveland and Providence During Weekend Home Games
December 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (10-8-3-0) getting production from newcomers Abbandonato, Butcher
Weekly Rewind
Wednesday, Nov. 29 - PENGUINS 5 vs. Hershey 7
Peter Abbandonato notched two assists in his Penguins debut, and Sam Houde potted a pair of first-period goals in his return from injury. However, Hershey used a four-goal second period to flip a 3-1 deficit into a 5-3 lead, and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton couldn't recover.
Friday, Dec. 1 - PENGUINS 3 at Springfield 2 (OT)
Will Butcher made his Penguins debut, and the team rallied for a third-period comeback to force overtime. Rem Pitlick's team-leading sixth goal put them on the board, followed by Matt Filipe's first tally as a Penguin. Jack Rathbone played the hero's role, burying the winning marker 68 seconds into the extra frame.
Saturday, Dec. 2 - PENGUINS 3 vs. Springfield 4 (OT)
Both the Pens and T-Birds trekked from New England to NEPA for a rematch, and the second game of their home-and-home also went to OT. Abbandonato started the scoring early in the second period, but then the game turned into a track meet in the third. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton received extra-attacker tallies from Valtteri Puustinen and Abbandonato to force extra time.
The Week Ahead
Friday, Dec. 8 - PENGUINS vs. Cleveland
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton faces off against the Cleveland Monsters for the first time this season. Cleveland boasts a high-powered offense and the North Division's best record, but the Penguins are 14-2-2-0 (.833) all-time against the Monsters.
Saturday, Dec. 9 - PENGUINS vs. Providence
The Penguins take on the Providence Bruins for the fourth time this season. The away team has won each of their previous three matchups, but the Black & Gold took back-to-back wins over the P-Bruins in mid-November. Saturday is also the Pens' annual Teddy Bear Toss Night. Fans will throw new, unwrapped stuffed animals onto the ice after the team's first goal. All of the stuffed animals will be donated to children in need this holiday season through Tobyhanna Operation Santa Claus.
Ice Chips
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Hartford are the only two AHL teams to rank Top 10 in both the power play and penalty kill.
- Peter Abbandonato has two goals and two assists for four points in his first three games as a Penguin. Abbandonato had one goal and two assists in 12 games with the Chicago Wolves before being traded to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last Monday.
- Defenseman Will Butcher has three assists in his first two games as a Penguin. Butcher missed the first 19 games of the season with an undisclosed injury suffered at Pittsburgh training camp.
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has had a different game-winning goal-scorer in each of its 10 victories this season.
DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%
1. Hershey 22 18 4 0 0 36 .818
2. Hartford 20 14 4 2 0 30 .750
3. Providence 22 11 8 1 2 25 .568
4. Springfield 21 11 8 2 0 24 .571
5. PENGUINS 21 10 8 3 0 23 .548
6. Lehigh Valley 21 9 8 4 0 22 .524
7. Charlotte 19 10 9 0 0 20 .526
8. Bridgeport 20 6 13 1 0 13 .325
TEAM LEADERS
SKATERS GP G A PTS
Rem Pitlick 18 4 7 11
Ty Smith 17 3 8 11
Sam Houde 12 4 8 12
Xavier Ouellet 19 1 10 11
three players tied 10
GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts
Joel Blomqvist* 13 6-3-2 2.49 .910 0
Taylor GauthierX 3 1-1-1 3.06 .908 1
Magnus Hellberg 5 2-3-0 3.08 .902 0
* = rookie
x = reassigned to Wheeling
UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME
Fri, Dec. 8 Cleveland Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.
Sat, Dec. 9 Providence Mohegan Sun Arena 6:05 p.m.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
Fri, Dec. 1 (D) Will Butcher Assigned by PIT
Sat, Dec. 2 (C) Joona Koppanen Recalled to PIT
Sun, Dec. 3 (RW) Alex Nylander Recalled to PIT
Mon, Dec. 4 (RW) Lukas Svejkovsky Reassigned by PIT from WHL
Penguins to Host Cleveland and Providence During Weekend Home Games - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
