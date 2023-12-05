Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Rockford IceHogs

Iowa Wild (8-9-1-1; 18 pts.) vs. Rockford IceHogs (9-7-2-0; 20 pts.)

The Iowa Wild return to Wells Fargo Arena to take on the Rockford IceHogs on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 53-40-6-5 (27-23-1-1 at Wells Fargo Arena, 26-17-5-4 at Rockford)

Last Time: Iowa fell 3-1 at home to Rockford... Joey Anderson scored just 16 seconds into the game to hand the IceHogs an early lead... David Spacek scored with 12:14 to play to net his first AHL goal... Rockford scored once on seven power play opportunities... Zane McIntyre saved 24-of-26 shots... Drew Commesso turned aside 22-of-23

2022-23: Iowa went 7-3-1-1 against Rockford in 2022-23... Seven games went to overtime, with Iowa taking three overtime wins and two shootout victories... The Wild scored the first goal in nine of the 12 matchups

TEAM NOTES

BY THE NUMBERS: Iowa has won three consecutive games when outshot by 11 or more... The Wild beat the IceHogs 4-2 on 11/10 (-11) before sweeping the Eagles by 5-1 (-15) and 3-2 (-20) scores over the weekend... Iowa scored a pair of power-play goals in each game against Colorado... The Wild have won seven straight games in which the team has scored twice on the power play

SELECTIVE SHOOTING: Iowa has reached 10 shots in the first period just twice in the last 16 games... The Wild led after 20 minutes in each of those contests

THREE OR FEWER: Iowa's goaltenders have not allowed more than three goals in 10 straight games... The Wild are 5-4-0-1 over that span... Iowa is undefeated in the five games in which the team has scored four or more goals this season

YOUNG GUNS

Jesper Wallstedt has allowed just 13 goals in his last eight starts

Wallstedt set a career high with 43 saves in Saturday's win over Colorado

Wallstedt earned an AHL Player of the Week nod for stopping 83-of-86 shots in the weekend sweep of the Eagles

Daemon Hunt recorded five points (1-4=5) over the weekend

FAMILIAR FOES

Iowa and Rockford exceeded the 50 PIM threshold just once in 2022-23

The two teams have done so twice in 2023-24

Iowa averaged 5.1 penalties and 11.33 PIM per game to Rockford's 3.7/8.3 rate last season

