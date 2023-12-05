Flames Recall Dustin Wolf

Dustin Wolf has been recalled by the Calgary Flames; it was announced on Tuesday.

Wolf (10-3-0-2) currently sits T-1st in the AHL with 10 wins on the season, with a 2.50 goals-against average (GAA) and a 0.920 save-percentage (Sv%).

It's Wolf's second recall this season, appearing in one game against the Ottawa Senators on November 11, 2023 where he made 38-saves.

