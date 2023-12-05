Colorado Avalanche Recall Forward Oskar Olausson
December 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Oskar Olausson has been recalled by the team's NHL affiliate. Olausson has generated five goals and three assists in 20 games with the Eagles this season.
The 21-year-old was selected by the Avalanche with the 28th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry draft. Olausson is in his second professional season after generating 11 goals and nine assists in 63 games with the Eagles in 2022-23. In addition, Olausson also made his NHL debut last season when he took to the ice for the Avalanche against the Vancouver Canucks on November 22nd. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound winger spent one season in the OHL, notching 26 goals and 23 assists in 55 games with the Oshawa Generals and Barrie Colts.
The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday, December 8th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $23. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme nights, and promotional offers, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
