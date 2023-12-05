IceHogs and Wild Clash for Tuesday Night Showdown

Des Moines, Iowa - Finishing up a three-game road trip before a four-game homestand, the Rockford IceHogs take on the Iowa Wild tonight at Wells Fargo Arena at 7 p.m. Tonight's contest is the fifth meeting between the two clubs this season, and the IceHogs currently hold a 3-1-0-0 record over the Wild.

2023-24 Season Records

Rockford: 9-7-2-0, 20 points (3rd, Central)

Iowa: 8-9-1-1, 18 points (T-4th, Central)

Last Time vs. Iowa

In their last meeting on Nov. 19, the IceHogs topped the Wild 3-1 at Wells Fargo Arena. Forwards Anders Bjork, Joey Anderson, and Bryce Kindopp found the back of the net to put Rockford on top, and rookie netminder Drew Commesso provided an exceptional performance to finish the night with 22 saves on 23 shots for his fourth win of the season.

Roll on Rolston

After a goal on Friday against Manitoba, rookie forward Ryder Rolston now has five goals to open his pro career and is tied for the team goal scoring lead amongst Rockford rookies. Rolston is tied for 17th amongst AHL rookies with his five goals, and he has done so in only 14 games. Last sea- son with the University of Notre Dame, Rolston published 20 points (7G, 13A) in 27 games before a collarbone injury ended his season.

Back Again

After missing six games due to a shoulder injury on Nov. 17 against the Milwaukee Admirals, Mike Hardman tallied the IceHogs' only goal in their 3-1 loss to the Manitoba Moose on Dec. 3. Hardman has recorded seven points (3G, 4A) through 12 games this season. The Hanover, Massachusetts native finished the 2022-23 season with 18 points (5G, 13A), including two power-play goals. On Rockford's season opener against the San Jose Barracuda on Oct. 13, Hardman bagged his first multi-point performance of the season with a goal and an assist.

In Our Defense

Rookie defenseman Ethan Del Mastro leads all Rockford defensemen with 10 points (2G, 8A) through his first 18 professional games this season. After recording his first professional point with an assist on Oct. 27 against the Wild, the former fourth round draft pick went on a four-game point streak that included his first professional goal on Oct. 28 against the Grand Rapids Griffins. Del Mastro has two multi-point games this season where he bagged two assists on Nov. 17 and Nov. 24 against the Admirals.

Happy 200

Bryce Kindopp played in his 200th professional game on Sunday against Manitoba. The forward spent the first three seasons of his professional career with the Anaheim Ducks' organization before signing with the IceHogs this past summer. Kindopp's best season came when he produced 29 points (12G, 17A) in 67 games with the San Diego Gulls and earned an NHL call-up and one game with the Ducks.

Next Home Game

It's another $2 Beer Friday on Friday, Dec. 8 where the IceHogs take on the San Diego Gulls! Every Friday home game is a $2 Beer Friday, featuring $2 cans of Bud Light, Budweiser, and Busch Light available at numerous concession areas through the end of the second intermission. Not a beer drinker? You can get a 12-oz soft drink for just $2 every Friday as well!

Local Artist Hat Series Giveaway - Presented by WTVO 17 and FOX 39

Saturday, Dec. 9 is the first night in the IceHogs' Local Artist Hat Series presented by BMO! Fans will receive a free IceHogs hat designed by local artist Joe Tallman upon entry to the BMO Center.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games in High Definition on 19.2 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2023-24 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Central)

Fri., Oct. 27 vs Iowa - W 6-2 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Nov. 10 vs Iowa - L 2-4 - Recap, Highlights

Sat., Nov. 18 at Iowa - SOW 4-3 - Recap, Highlights

Sun., Nov. 19 at Iowa - W 3-1 - Recap, Highlights

Tue., Dec. 5 at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 15 vs Iowa, 7 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 16 vs Iowa, 7 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 20 vs Iowa, 7 p.m.

Mon., Feb. 19 at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Wed., Feb. 21 at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 24 vs Iowa, 7 p.m.

Tue., Apr. 9 at Iowa, 7 p.m.

IceHogs vs Wild, All-time

51-37-11-5

