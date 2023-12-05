New York Rangers Name Paul Mara Assistant Coach with Hartford Wolf Pack

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has named Paul Mara as an assistant coach on the staff of the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack. Mara will join interim head coach Steve Smith and assistant coach Jaime Tardif, effective immediately.

Mara, 44, initially joined the Rangers on August 25th, 2023, as a Player Development Assistant. He will continue to serve in that role while working on the Wolf Pack coaching staff.

Before joining the Rangers, Mara spent five seasons as the head coach of the NWHL & PHF's Boston Pride. He led the Pride to two Isobel Cup Championships, winning the title in 2021 and 2022. He also led the club to a regular season championship in 2019-20.

Mara served as an assistant coach for the U.S. Women's National Team at the 2018 Winter Olympics, where they won the gold medal. It was Team USA's second gold medal (1998) at the Winter Olympics in Women's ice hockey.

Prior to coaching, Mara played in 734 career NHL games throughout 12 seasons with the Montréal Canadiens, Anaheim Ducks, New York Rangers, Boston Bruins, Phoenix Coyotes, and Tampa Bay Lightning. He scored 253 career points (64 g, 189 a).

In addition, Mara dressed in 36 career AHL games with the Houston Aeros during the 2012-13 season, tallying eleven points (1 g, 10 a).

He was selected in the first round, 7th overall, of the 1997 NHL Entry Draft by the Lightning.

