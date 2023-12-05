Rangers Reassign G Olof Lindbom to Wolf Pack from ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has reassigned goaltender Olof Lindbom to the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL) from the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL).

Lindbom, 23, has appeared in eight games with the Cyclones this season, posting a 5-3-0 record. In those eight games, Lindbom has amassed a .890 save percentage and a 3.24 goals-against average. In 36 career ECHL contests between the Cyclones and Jacksonville Icemen, Lindbom has posted a career record of 22-13-1.

He has made one start with the Wolf Pack this season, making 17 saves in a 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Providence Bruins on November 11th.

Lindbom was selected in the second round, 39th overall, by the Rangers in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

The Wolf Pack conclude their four-game homestand tomorrow night when they host the Cleveland Monsters at 7:00 p.m. at the XL Center. Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

